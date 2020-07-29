Podcast

Everson Griffen to the Packers or Vikings?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 29, 2020 12:12 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react to Ian Rappoport’s report of the Packers and Vikings have interest in free agent defensive end Everson Griffen.

