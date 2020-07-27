First-round pick Justin Jefferson among four Vikings placed on COVID-19 list

First-round pick Justin Jefferson was among four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Vikings on Monday. The team announced in a release that tackle Blake Brandel of Oregon State; safety Brian Cole II of Mississippi State; and offensive lineman Tyler Higby of Michigan State also were placed on the list.

Jefferson was the 22nd pick by the Vikings out of LSU in the NFL draft last April. Brandel was taken in the sixth round, Cole in the seventh and Higby was signed as an undrafted free agent.

The new reserve list category has been created by the NFL for a player who tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons, according to a press release issued by the Vikings.

The release goes on to read: If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Vikings rookies and quarterbacks reported to training camp last Thursday and went through the intake process to test for the coronavirus. The rest of the roster is scheduled to report on Tuesday and also will be tested.