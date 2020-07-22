Uncategorized

Glen Taylor, James Lynch, and Ezra Cleveland (ep. 307)

This episode of The Scoop gets right to the big Timberwolves news as Doogie speaks with Wolves/Lynx owner Glen Taylor on potentially selling the franchise (02:48), this conversation is followed up by notes regarding a well-known speaker who the Wolves welcomed recently over a virtual call (15:03). Vikings rookie DT James Lynch sits down with Doogie to talk about the upcoming training camp (18:20), and Vikings rookie OL Ezra Cleveland joins the show (28:08).The episode rounds out with notes on some transfers who the Golden Gophers football team is in pursuit of (38:13).

