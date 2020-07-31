Podcast

How will COVID-19 impact the Vikings?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 31, 2020 12:49 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to discuss how COVID-19 impacts the Vikings and the rest of the NFL teams.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Podcast

