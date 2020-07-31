Podcast

How will the Vikings replace Michael Pierce?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 31, 2020 12:34 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by Courtney Cronin from ESPN to talk about the latest as the Vikings opening training camp, which includes nose tackle Michael Pierce opting out and players testing positive for COVID-19.

