Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Action Movie Rewind: Out for Justice and Twins’ offense goes silent
Next Story
How will COVID-19 impact the Vikings?
How will the Vikings replace Michael Pierce?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 31, 2020 12:34 pm
Mackey & Judd are joined by Courtney Cronin from ESPN to talk about the latest as the Vikings opening training camp, which includes nose tackle Michael Pierce opting out and players testing positive for COVID-19.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Zulgad: Acing the test: Shane Bieber has no issues shutting down Twins’ powerful lineup
Anthony Barr becomes latest Viking to be placed on COVID reserve list
Zulgad: Worth the wait: Healthy Rich Hill controls all the Cards in Twins debut
Vikings place Ifeadi Odenigbo, two others, on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Zulgad: Odd opening: Twins’ win over Cardinals lacks comforts of home
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Action Movie Rewind: Out for Justice and Twins’ offense goes silent
Next Story
How will COVID-19 impact the Vikings?