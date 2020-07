Mackey & Judd open with MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath on the heels of the Loons’ dramatic comeback win over Sporting KC; (15:00) The Wild name Dean Evason as a full-time head coach; (35:00) The decision on the Washington Redskins to change their name; (44:40) Quarantine discoveries from over the weekend; (01:00:00) And Random Season Recall on the 2014 Twins!