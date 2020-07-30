Podcast

Previous Story Takeaways from the Wild’s return to play

Is Tyler Duffey better than Taylor Rogers? And a scoop with Doogie!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 30, 2020 11:52 am
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with the Twins’ pitching staff shutting out the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • (39:50) A Scoop with Doogie!
  • (51:00) Joe Kelly’s suspension.
  • (01:02:00) And the Hubbard softball teams epic walk off from earlier in the week.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Takeaways from the Wild’s return to play