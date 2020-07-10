Jake Layman, Jordan McLaughlin, and Alex Kirilloff (ep. 305)

This Friday edition of The Scoop begins with Doogie’s recent notes on the Wolves and how they could be interested in some overseas talent along with Vikings news regarding their upcoming training camp. Wolves forward Jake Layman joins the show to talk about his summer workout goals and his interesting first year with the team, Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin discusses what his regiment is this summer and the idea of an 8 team bubble in September in Chicago, and Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff breaks down what it’s been like working out at CHS Field.