Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney sign as Vikings agree to terms with entire draft class

The Vikings announced Thursday that they had signed first-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney and that all 15 members of their 2020 draft class were now under contract. Vikings rookies and quarterbacks were set to report to training camp on Thursday, with veterans due at TCO Performance Center next Tuesday.

Jefferson, a wide receiver from LSU, was taken with the 22nd pick in the April draft, and Gladney, a cornerback, was taken 31st overall.

The 14 picks the Vikings announced had agreed to terms on Thursday also included offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland from Boise State (second round); cornerback Cameron Dantzler from Mississippi State (third round); defensive end D.J. Wonnum from South Carolina (fourth round); defensive tackle James Lynch from Baylor (fourth round); linebacker Troy Dye from Oregon (fourth round); cornerback Harrison Hand from Temple (fifth round); wide receiver K.J. Osborn from Miami (fifth round); tackle Blake Brandel from Oregon State (sixth round); safety Josh Metellus from Michigan (sixth round); defensive end Kenny Willekes from Michigan State (seventh round); safety Brian Cole II from Mississippi State (seventh round); and guard Kyle Hinton from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, (seventh round).

The Vikings already announced that seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley of Iowa had signed.