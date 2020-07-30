Podcast

Previous Story It’s all about October for the Twins

Last Call: Shane Bieber defuses the Bomba Squad

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 30, 2020 10:15 pm
  • Judd and Declan react to the Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber carving up the Minnesota Twins, who fell to 4-2 on the 2020 season.

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story It’s all about October for the Twins