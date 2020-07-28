Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Star Tribune’s Sarah McLellan from the NHL’s Edmonton bubble
Last Call: Twins beat up on the Cardinals in 2020 home opener
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 28, 2020 10:46 pm
Judd and Declan breakdown the Twins’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Minnesota’s home opener at Target Field.
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories
Zulgad: Odd opening: Twins’ win over Cardinals lacks comforts of home
Zulgad: How will the Vikings deal with Michael Pierce’s absence and 5 other defensive storylines as camp opens
Wise decision: Vikings’ Dalvin Cook arrives on time for start of training camp
Vikings free agent addition Michael Pierce opts out of 2020 season
Zulgad: Five pressing topics facing the Vikings’ offense as training camp gets set to open
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Star Tribune’s Sarah McLellan from the NHL’s Edmonton bubble