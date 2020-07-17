Mardy Fish, Alexander Mattison, Tajae Sharpe, Brian Cosgriff, and Joe Hurlburt (ep. 306)

This jam-packed episode begins with Doogie’s notes on all of the latest Vikings news containing info on how close an Anthony Harris contract extension came this past week and news on Dalvin Cook’s situation. Notes on the Wolves get thrown into the mix with how summer workouts are going and what prospects the team has been in contact with. Interviews this week include ex-tennis pro Mardy Fish on winning the celebrity golf tournament he was in last weekend and his battle with anxiety, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison reflects on his rookie season, new Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe, former Hopkins girls hoops coach Brian Cosgriff, and class of 2022 big Joe Hurlburt, a North Dakota native, who recently received an offer from the Gophers along with many other big name schools.