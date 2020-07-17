Mardy Fish, Alexander Mattison, Tajae Sharpe, Brian Cosgriff, and Joe Hurlburt (ep. 306)

- Notes on all of the latest Vikings news containing info on how close an Anthony Harris contract extension came this past week
- News on Dalvin Cook’s situation
- Notes on the Wolves with how summer workouts are going and what prospects the team has been in contact with
- Ex-tennis pro Mardy Fish on winning the celebrity golf tournament he was in last weekend and his battle with anxiety
- Vikings RB Alexander Mattison reflects on his rookie season
- Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe
- Former Hopkins girls hoops coach Brian Cosgriff
- Class of 2022 big Joe Hurlburt, a North Dakota native, who recently received an offer from the Gophers along with many other big name schools