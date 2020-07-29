Michael Pierce, Tom Kurvers, and Brian Lawton (ep. 308)

Episode 308 opens with notes on the Vikings regarding what Dalvin Cook’s status is (00:37) and Vikings DT Michael Pierce joins the show talk about his choice to opt out of the 2020 season (05:12). Doogie goes through his latest notes on the Wolves and the NBA Draft (25:50), with insight on Gophers men’s hoops being optimistic that Liam Robbins and Both Gach get waivers to play immediately and an update on two transfers who the Gophers football team is pursuing (32:13). Wild Assistant GM Tom Kurvers chats about the NHL season restarting and the recent Kirill Kaprizov signing (35:37) and NHL Network analyst Brian Lawton previews the Wild’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (01:05:36) to round out the show.