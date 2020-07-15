Podcast

Previous Story ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on the Wild promoting Evason and signing Kaprizov

MLB.com’s Mandy Bell on the Cleveland-Minnesota rivalry

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 15, 2020 3:15 pm
  • MLB.com Cleveland beat writer Mandy Bell joins Jake Depue to discuss Cleveland’s team heading into 2020, the Minnesota-Cleveland rivalry, and the possibility of Cleveland changing their name.

Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows Twins



Latest SKOR North Twins Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on the Wild promoting Evason and signing Kaprizov