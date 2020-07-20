Podcast

PFT ranks Vikings 13th heading into 2020 season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 20, 2020 12:35 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react to the Vikings being 13th in Pro Football Talk’s power rankings. Is it too high, too low or just right?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



