Podcast

Previous Story Frank Viola, Tre Jones, and Will Tschetter (ep. 304) Next Story Can the Vikings get more production from Anthony Barr in 2020?

Phil’s Quad-A Twins team (with contributions from Reusse) and it’s a Write That Down Wednesday

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 8, 2020 11:56 am
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with Phil’s all-time AAAA Twins team.
  • (21:00) Judd’s observations from Twins summer camp and why Rich Hill will be fun to watch.
  • (30:30) Write That Down.
  • (57:00) Wrap with Reusse.

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Frank Viola, Tre Jones, and Will Tschetter (ep. 304) Next Story Can the Vikings get more production from Anthony Barr in 2020?