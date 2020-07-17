Shows
Projecting Dalvin Cook’s contract after Derrick Henry’s extension
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 17, 2020 12:41 pm
Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to discuss the latest on Dalvin Cook’s potential contract. Does Derrick Henry’s four-year $50 million contract with Tennessee set the market for the Vikings running back?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Twins Tidbits: Luis Arraez dealing with tendinitis; Jose Berrios to start opener
Twins find a way to avoid silence as preparations for odd 2020 season continue
Byron Buxton leaves no doubt on Opening Day: “I’m playing, I’ll be there”
Ready to go: Miguel Sano back with Twins after getting all-clear to return
Viking safety Anthony Harris will play season under franchise tag
