Podcast

Previous Story Unchained: What a moron he is

Reaction to the Wild signing Kirill Kaprizov!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 13, 2020 1:17 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan hold a one-timer for the first time in months! First the Wild name Dean Evason as their full-time head coach; also the Wild finally signed top prospect Kirill Kaprizov to an entry-level contract.

Topics:
Mackey & Judd Wild



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Unchained: What a moron he is