Reckless Speculation: Dak Prescott to the Vikings in 2022?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 15, 2020 12:23 pm
  • If Dak Prescott has become (or becomes) unhappy in Dallas what is the chance of the quarterback joining the Vikings … in 2022? Mackey & Judd tackle this bit of reckless speculation on this episode of Purple Daily.

