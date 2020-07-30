Anthony Barr becomes latest Viking to be placed on COVID reserve list

Linebacker Anthony Barr became the latest Vikings player to be placed on the COVID reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Barr, entering his seventh season, joins a list that includes defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo; second-year linebacker Cameron Smith; second-year offensive tackle Oli Udoh; rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a first-round pick by the Vikings in April; rookie tackle Blake Brandel; rookie safety Brian Cole II; and rookie offensive lineman Tyler Higby.

The Vikings, and other NFL teams, aren’t saying whether players placed on the list actually have COVID-19 or have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player is in one of these categories, their team is required to immediately place the player on the COVID reserve list.