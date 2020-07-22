vikings

Report: Vikings agree to terms with first-round pick Justin Jefferson
Zulgad: Distraction eliminated: Vikings make the right call by extending Mike Zimmer

Report: Vikings finalizing multi-year contract extension with Mike Zimmer

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad July 22, 2020 2:27 pm


Mike Zimmer won’t be coaching the Vikings in the final season of his contract after all. After wondering all offseason whether Zimmer would be getting a contract extension, that question was answered Wednesday when Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the team was working on finalizing a multi-year extension with the veteran coach.

The 64-year-old Zimmer is the third-winningest coach in Vikings history.

