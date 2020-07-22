Report: Vikings finalizing multi-year contract extension with Mike Zimmer

Mike Zimmer won’t be coaching the Vikings in the final season of his contract after all. After wondering all offseason whether Zimmer would be getting a contract extension, that question was answered Wednesday when Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the team was working on finalizing a multi-year extension with the veteran coach.
The 64-year-old Zimmer is the third-winningest coach in Vikings history.
The #Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with coach Mike Zimmer, per sources.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2020