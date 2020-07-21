Report: Vikings owners are “serious candidate” to buy Timberwolves

Could the Wilf family end up owning two (or three) Minnesota teams?

On the same day it was reported that Glen Taylor could come to an agreement to sell the Timberwolves in the next month, the Wilf family was reported to be a “serious candidate” to buy the NBA team, according to ESPN.

The Wilf family that owns the Minnesota Vikings has emerged a serious candidate to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2020

Zygi Wilf and his brother, Mark, have owned the Vikings since 2005. During that time, U.S. Bank Stadium replaced the Metrodome as the Vikings’ home and the team’s practice facility moved from Winter Park in Eden Prairie to the state-of-the-art TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Sportico reported Tuesday that several parties have made bids on the Wolves since Taylor retained The Raine Group to explore selling the franchise. Taylor reportedly is looking for $1.2 billion for a franchise that Forbes values at $1.4 billion. A group that includes former Wolves star Kevin Garnett also is in negotiations to buy the Wolves.

Taylor owns the Wolves and the Lynx of the WNBA and likely would sell both to the new owner. The Wilf family also has an investment in the Nashville MLS team, which began play in 2020.