Report: Vikings’ preseason schedule will be only two games this summer

The Vikings will play two preseason games this summer instead of four, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

In continuing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic that caused teams to conduct virtual offseason programs, the NFL decided to cancel Weeks 1 and 4 of the exhibition schedule and push the preseason openers to Aug. 20 through 24. Seifert reported that there will be re-shuffling of the preseason schedule for Weeks 2 and 3 and that each team will play one home and one away game. The feeling is that players are going to need more time to get into football shape because of the lack of on-field-activity during the offseason.

The Vikings had been scheduled to play their first exhibition game on Aug. 14, a Friday night, against Houston at U.S. Bank Stadium. Their fourth preseason game was slated for Sept 3, a Thursday night, against Seattle. Minnesota is scheduled to play on Aug. 21, a Friday night, at Cincinnati and on Aug. 30, a Sunday, at Cleveland.

That means one of those two remaining dates will become a Vikings home game, although it’s expected it will be played without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Seifert’s story contains more details of the NFL’s plan as training camps approach.