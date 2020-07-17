Podcast

Should the Vikings sign Everson Griffen or Jadeveon Clowney?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 17, 2020 12:43 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to discuss whether the Vikings would be better off trying to sign free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney or bring back defensive end Everson Griffen.

