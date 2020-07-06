Podcast

Summer Camp, Prospects, and Predictions

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 6, 2020 1:49 pm
  • MLB.com Twins beat writer Do-Hyoung Park joins Jake Depue to discuss his early impressions of Summer Camp, which prospects could debut in 2020, and gives his prediction for the Twins’ record this season.

