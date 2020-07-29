Podcast

Takeaways from the Wild returning to play

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 29, 2020 4:54 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan immediately react to the Wild’s exhibition against the Colorado Avalanche. Kevin Fiala hasn’t missed a beat.
  • Who will start in goal for Game 1?
  • And can the team continue to play a fast-paced game?

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Podcast

