Mackey & Judd go over Teddy Bridgewater’s gruesome knee injury in the 2016 NFL preseason; (4:00) Where were you when you heard about the injury?; (08:00) What happens if Teddy doesn’t get hurt?; (18:00) Would Teddy ever play in Minnesota again?; (20:00) Was trading for Sam Bradford the right move?; (24:00) The rankings of the knee’s between Bridgewater, Culpepper and Bradford; (27:00) And where does the 2016 Vikings season rank in terms of Minnesota meltdowns?