Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
The Scoop with Doogie and Action Movie Rewind: Lethal Weapon
Next Story
Jake Layman, Jordan McLaughlin, and Alex Kirilloff (ep. 305)
Who is the worst Vikings player of all-time?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 10, 2020 12:30 pm
It’s a Vikings Reddit Friday, so Mackey & Judd tackle the topic of who is the worst Vikings player of all-time? Both come up with a Top 10 list and then realize they are missing some key guys.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Twins Tidbits: Intrasquad includes bells and whistles but has an empty feeling
Gophers football team — and rest of fall sports — won’t play nonconference games in 2020
Twins’ intrasquad notes and quotes: Jose Berrios, Randy Dobnak get best of hitters
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton says he’s healthy and has “no limits”
Waiting on bad news: Mitch Garver admits to feeling of trepidation about season
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
The Scoop with Doogie and Action Movie Rewind: Lethal Weapon
Next Story
Jake Layman, Jordan McLaughlin, and Alex Kirilloff (ep. 305)