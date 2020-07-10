Podcast

Previous Story The Scoop with Doogie and Action Movie Rewind: Lethal Weapon Next Story Jake Layman, Jordan McLaughlin, and Alex Kirilloff (ep. 305)

Who is the worst Vikings player of all-time?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 10, 2020 12:30 pm
  • It’s a Vikings Reddit Friday, so Mackey & Judd tackle the topic of who is the worst Vikings player of all-time? Both come up with a Top 10 list and then realize they are missing some key guys.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story The Scoop with Doogie and Action Movie Rewind: Lethal Weapon Next Story Jake Layman, Jordan McLaughlin, and Alex Kirilloff (ep. 305)