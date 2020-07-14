Twins catch a break as Byron Buxton suffers mid-left foot sprain, considered day-to-day

A day after Byron Buxton fell to the ground after injuring his left foot pursuing a Nelson Cruz fly ball in right-center field during a summer camp intrasquad game at Target Field, the Twins got some encouraging news regarding their often-injured center fielder.

The team announced Buxton has a mid-left foot sprain and is considered day-to-day. The injury looked like it might have been far worse as Buxton was taken off the field Monday on a cart.

“We sent Buck for imaging,” manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday. “He had several tests done later last night, he got the results and there was no actual structural damage or injury that they could find which was tremendous news. That being said, I will say, he was in some discomfort. You don’t want to paint it as we’re completely out of the woods and he’s going be out there running around tomorrow.

“We’re going to treat the symptoms and kind of watch him get back to health. But, as far as what we were hoping to get from those results, we got that. And that’s a very, very good thing for Buck and for all of us. We’re going to make sure that we take it day-by-day, we’re going to treat him, he’s going to head back to the doctor to get looked at it again but, overall, it was a good outcome.”

Here’s the story on what happened to Buxton on Monday at Target Field.

The Twins will open the season on July 24 against the White Sox in Chicago. Now, we’ll have to see if Buxton will be ready to play in that game, the first of only 60 on the Twins’ schedule this season.