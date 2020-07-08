Twins’ intrasquad notes and quotes: Jose Berrios, Randy Dobnak get best of hitters

MINNEAPOLIS — They made up the rules as they went, used a robot umpire to call balls and strikes and weren’t worried about the end result. But no matter how quickly Wednesday’s intrasquad game between the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Twins was forgotten, it still carried far more importance than your normal meaningless game. That’s because in the days of the coronavirus pandemic, any step taken toward a return to play is significant.

So after four months of waiting to play baseball, Jose Berrios’ strike out of Byron Buxton to open four innings of work at Target Field put a smile on many faces. Berrios, who is likely to start on opening day (July 24) against the White Sox in Chicago, looked sharp, giving up no runs, three hits, walking one and striking out five. Thirty-eight of his 63 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“I thought he threw the ball really well,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Berrios. “He looked good from the side. We’re not standing behind. We were in the dugout today and got a good side view. His stuff was up exactly where you would want it. He commanded his pitches well. I think it was, again, one of those productive outings.

“We talk about Spring Training outings all the time — it’s hard to really throw too many superlatives when it’s not really a real game or anything like that. But I will say being able to face hitters, being able to get out there with the slightly elevated adrenaline level, make it a little more real, probably helped in some ways — both him and the rest of the guys behind him. I would call it a very productive day for him. He did everything he would want to do.”

Berrios’ performance wasn’t a surprise given he’s the Twins’ top starter. But righthander Randy Dobnak, who is fighting for a spot in the starting rotation, was able to match Berrios. Dobnak also pitched four innings, giving up no runs, two hits, no walks and striking out four. Thirty-six of his 49 pitches went for strikes.

Berrios fanned Buxton, Ehire Adrianza (twice), Jorge Polanco and Marwin Gonzalez. Dobnak struck out Buxton, Polanco, Josh Donaldson and Gonzalez. The Twins used hitters in groups of three and had guys in the field for the first four innings before righthander Jhoulys Chacin (a member of the Taxi Squad) got some work in with only a few fielders behind him. Chacin, who split last season between Milwaukee and Boston, was added on a minor league deal in early February.

Here are a few notes from Wednesday: