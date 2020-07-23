Twins set 30-man roster to open 2020 season

The Twins announced their 30-man roster for the 2020 season, a day before opening against the White Sox in Chicago. The roster includes center fielder Byron Buxton, who suffered a mid-left foot sprain during summer camp at Target Field but isn’t headed to the 10-day injured list.
Here is the roster:
STARTING PITCHERS (5)
Homer Bailey
Jose Berrios
Randy Dobnak
Rich Hill
Kenta Maeda
Jake Odorizzi (On the 10-day injured list and does not count against the roster at this point)
RELIEF PITCHERS (10)
Tyler Clippard
Tyler Duffey
Zack Littell
Trevor May
Taylor Rogers
Sergio Romo
Devin Smeltzer
Cody Stashak
Lewis Thorpe
Matt Wisler
CATCHERS (2)
Alex Avila
Mitch Garver
INFIELDERS (6)
Ehire Adrianza
Luis Arraez
Josh Donaldson
Marwin Gonzalez
Jorge Polanco
Miguel Sano
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Byron Buxton
Jake Cave
Max Kepler
Eddie Rosario
LaMonte Wade Jr.
Aaron Whitefield
DESIGNATED HITTER (1)
Nelson Cruz
TAXI SQUAD
Jorge Alcala — RHP
Tomas Telis — C
Caleb Thielbar — LHP
INJURED LIST
Willians Astudillo — C/IF
Jake Odorizzi — RHP (right intercostal strain)
RESTRICTED LIST
Michael Pineda — RHP
Fernando Romero — RHP