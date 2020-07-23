Twins set 30-man roster to open 2020 season

The Twins announced their 30-man roster for the 2020 season, a day before opening against the White Sox in Chicago. The roster includes center fielder Byron Buxton, who suffered a mid-left foot sprain during summer camp at Target Field but isn’t headed to the 10-day injured list.

Here is the roster:

STARTING PITCHERS (5)

Homer Bailey

Jose Berrios

Randy Dobnak

Rich Hill

Kenta Maeda

Jake Odorizzi (On the 10-day injured list and does not count against the roster at this point)

RELIEF PITCHERS (10)

Tyler Clippard

Tyler Duffey

Zack Littell

Trevor May

Taylor Rogers

Sergio Romo

Devin Smeltzer

Cody Stashak

Lewis Thorpe

Matt Wisler

CATCHERS (2)

Alex Avila

Mitch Garver

INFIELDERS (6)

Ehire Adrianza

Luis Arraez

Josh Donaldson

Marwin Gonzalez

Jorge Polanco

Miguel Sano

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Byron Buxton

Jake Cave

Max Kepler

Eddie Rosario

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Aaron Whitefield

DESIGNATED HITTER (1)

Nelson Cruz

TAXI SQUAD

Jorge Alcala — RHP

Tomas Telis — C

Caleb Thielbar — LHP

INJURED LIST

Willians Astudillo — C/IF

Jake Odorizzi — RHP (right intercostal strain)

RESTRICTED LIST

Michael Pineda — RHP

Fernando Romero — RHP