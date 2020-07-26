Shows
What Vikings veterans could be in jeopardy of being cut in training camp?
Twins start 2020 season with a bang
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 26, 2020 5:41 pm
Judd Zulgad, Jake Depue and Declan Goff recap the Twins’ opening the 2020 season with a series win over the Chicago White Sox. Topics include the ageless Nelson Cruz, what’s your confidence in the pitching staff and is Jake Cave an every day player?
Topics:
SKOR North Twins Shows
Twins
