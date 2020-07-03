Twins’ Willians Astudillo tests positive for coronavirus

Catcher Willians Astudillo was one of two Twins players to test positive for COVID-19, according to president of baseball operations Derek Falvey.

Falvey said Astudillo is asymptomatic but has been put into quarantine and will have to pass follow-up tests before he can rejoin his teammates. Falvey declined to reveal the other player who tested positive.

Falvey also volunteered that minor leaguers Nick Gordon (an infielder) and Edwar Colina (a pitcher) were among the players who earlier had tested positive for the coronavirus. Those two have not joined the Twins for summer camp, which opened on Friday at Target Field.

Center fielder Byron Buxton and pitcher Cody Stashak also were absent Friday but it was excused and had nothing to do with the virus. Stashak’s wife recently gave birth and Buxton’s wife is expecting at any time. Falvey expects both players to join the team soon.