How is Patrick Reusse adjusting to covering sports in the age of Zoom? Reusse talks about the golden age of sports writing and what it was like being able to have a player call you an idiot in the clubhouse. Patrick also gets into the status of sports in the Gophers program and wonders how college athletics are going to return at the Division II and III level. What should the new names be for Washington and Cleveland’s NFL and MLB teams, respectively? Patrick has some answers.