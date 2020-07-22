Podcast

Vikings 2020 projections from Football Outsiders

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 22, 2020 12:41 pm
  • Mackey & Judd are joined by Aaron Schatz from Football Outsiders. Schatz tells us what the annual Football Outsiders Almanac projects for the 2020 Vikings, and does not hesitate when asked whether he would pay Dalvin Cook.

