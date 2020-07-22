Shows
Vikings 2020 projections from Football Outsiders
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 22, 2020 12:42 pm
Mackey & Judd are joined by Aaron Schatz from Football Outsiders. Schatz tells us what the annual Football Outsiders Almanac projects for the 2020 Vikings, and does not hesitate when asked whether he would pay Dalvin Cook.
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
