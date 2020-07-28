Podcast

Vikings’ Michael Pierce opts out of 2020 season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 28, 2020 1:28 pm
  • Mackey & Judd react to Vikings’ prized free agent addition Michael Pierce deciding to opt out of the 2020 season because of an underlying health condition.

