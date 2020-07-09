Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Mount Rushmore of biggest ‘what could’ve been’ with Minnesota athletes
Next Story
BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: I was almost moved to tears
Vikings’ Mike Zimmer reportedly upset over lack of contract extension
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 9, 2020 12:22 pm
Mackey & Judd discuss a report in the Athletic that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is frustrated over the lack of a contract extension. Are the Vikings making a mistake? What should they do?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Twins’ intrasquad notes and quotes: Jose Berrios, Randy Dobnak get best of hitters
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton says he’s healthy and has “no limits”
Waiting on bad news: Mitch Garver admits to feeling of trepidation about season
Twins to open against White Sox, will face Cardinals in home opener
History lesson: Twins taking steps to recognize franchise’s time in Washington
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Mount Rushmore of biggest ‘what could’ve been’ with Minnesota athletes
Next Story
BONUS: Conduits of Trouble: I was almost moved to tears