Vikings’ Mike Zimmer reportedly upset over lack of contract extension

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 9, 2020 12:22 pm
  • Mackey & Judd discuss a report in the Athletic that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is frustrated over the lack of a contract extension. Are the Vikings making a mistake? What should they do?

