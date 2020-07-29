Vikings place Ifeadi Odenigbo, two others, on reserve/COVID-19 list

Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, meaning seven players from the team are on the list.

Odenigbo was third on the Vikings with seven sacks last season and is expected to replace Everson Griffen as the team’s starting right end. The Vikings also put second-year linebacker Cameron Smith and second-year offensive tackle Oli Udoh on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings’ veterans reported to training camp on Tuesday.

The three players join four rookies who also are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including first-round wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The others are tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole II and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.

The Vikings, and other NFL teams, aren’t saying whether players placed on the list actually have COVID-19 or have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player is in one of these categories, their team is is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.