Vikings’ rookies and quarterbacks set to report to training camp on Thursday

The Vikings have yet to sign all of their 15-player draft class but that should get done in the next couple of days before the team’s rookies are scheduled to report on Thursday. The Vikings informed rookies, quarterbacks and select players that they are to report on Thursday with veterans set to report next Tuesday.

With the NFL working to reach an agreement with the NFL Players Association on health and safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the Vikings are expecting Thursday to serve as a COVID-19 testing day for the players that arrive at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. That will be followed by physicals for players.

Here’s a look at how Eric Sugarman, the Vikings’ head athletic trainer, and others are working to keep TCO Performance Center as safe as possible.