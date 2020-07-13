vikings

Vikings sign seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley

By Judd Zulgad | @jzulgad July 13, 2020 4:15 pm


The Vikings came to terms on a contract with seventh-round pick Nate Stanley on Monday. Minnesota selected the quarterback from Iowa with a seventh-round selection, 244th overall.

Here are the contract details from Vikings beat reporter Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Stanley started 39 games and went 27-12 over the past three seasons, helping the Hawkeyes to average more than 28 points per game. Stanley is in the top three in multiple categories in the Iowa record book, including second in career touchdown passes (68), second in career passing yards (8,302) and second in career pass attempts and completions (673 and 1,155).

The native of Menomonie, Wis., completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,951 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Stanley is the fourth quarterback on the Vikings roster, joining Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Jake Browning.

