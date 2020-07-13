Vikings sign seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley

The Vikings came to terms on a contract with seventh-round pick Nate Stanley on Monday. Minnesota selected the quarterback from Iowa with a seventh-round selection, 244th overall.

Here are the contract details from Vikings beat reporter Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Deal for #Vikings 7th-round pick Nate Stanley, who signed today, is base salaries of $610,000 in 2020, $780,000 in 2021, $895,000 in 2022 and $1.01 million in 2023 with a $77,548 signing bonus. Total deal, which is nonguaranteed except for signing bonus, is four years, $3,372,548 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 13, 2020

Stanley started 39 games and went 27-12 over the past three seasons, helping the Hawkeyes to average more than 28 points per game. Stanley is in the top three in multiple categories in the Iowa record book, including second in career touchdown passes (68), second in career passing yards (8,302) and second in career pass attempts and completions (673 and 1,155).

The native of Menomonie, Wis., completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 2,951 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Stanley is the fourth quarterback on the Vikings roster, joining Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Jake Browning.