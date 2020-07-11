Podcast

(Weird) Baseball is back

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 11, 2020 2:47 pm
  • Judd and Jake discuss the surreal first few days of Twins Summer Camp, Byron Buxton’s encouraging start, and why the Twins are well-positioned to make a run this season!

Topics:
