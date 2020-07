Mackey & Judd open the show with Patrick Mahomes getting a $500 million and what would you do with that much money?; (15:38) Mitch Garver’s comments about how difficult it is to be playing baseball in the middle of global pandemic; (29:28) Minnesota Sports Rewind on Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury in 2016; (59:54) Wrap with Reusse.