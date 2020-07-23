Podcast

Why Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney can win Rookies of the Year

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 23, 2020 1:31 pm
  • Lance Zierlein from NFL Network joins Purple Daily to discuss why Vikings first-round picks Jeff Gladney and Justin Jefferson can win Rookie of the Year and what to expect from the team’s 2020 draft class.

