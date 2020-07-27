Podcast

Previous Story Unchained: Will Nelson Cruz get a Hall of Fame vote from Reusse? Next Story Reusse On Baseball: Nelson Cruz may drive in 100 runs in a 60 game season

Will Dalvin Cook report to training camp?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 27, 2020 3:53 pm
  • Judd and Declan try to figure out if Dalvin Cook will report to Vikings training camp on Tuesday, with or without a new contract. Also does Cook have any leverage?

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Unchained: Will Nelson Cruz get a Hall of Fame vote from Reusse? Next Story Reusse On Baseball: Nelson Cruz may drive in 100 runs in a 60 game season