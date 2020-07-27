Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Unchained: Will Nelson Cruz get a Hall of Fame vote from Reusse?
Next Story
Reusse On Baseball: Nelson Cruz may drive in 100 runs in a 60 game season
Will Dalvin Cook report to training camp?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 27, 2020 3:53 pm
Judd and Declan try to figure out if Dalvin Cook will report to Vikings training camp on Tuesday, with or without a new contract. Also does Cook have any leverage?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Zulgad: Five pressing topics facing the Vikings’ offense as training camp gets set to open
First-round pick Justin Jefferson among four Vikings placed on COVID-19 list
No Pack No: Could Everson Griffen end up signing with Green Bay?
Vikings head athletic trainer tests positive for COVID-19
Zulgad: Nelson Cruz shows Twins’ power surge won’t be slowing anytime soon
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Unchained: Will Nelson Cruz get a Hall of Fame vote from Reusse?
Next Story
Reusse On Baseball: Nelson Cruz may drive in 100 runs in a 60 game season