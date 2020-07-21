Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Twins and Vikings’ confidences, concerns and curiosities; Old Tweets Exposed
Next Story
Unchained with Reusse: It’s better than expected
Will Vikings be impacted with no preseason games?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 21, 2020 12:03 pm
With the NFL setting up COVID-19 precautions for training camp, Mackey & Judd try to figure out how the Vikings will fare with no preseason games?
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Report: Vikings owners are “serious candidate” to buy Timberwolves
Zulgad: KG’s potential ownership in Wolves could be just what franchise needs
Report: Glen Taylor looking to sell Timberwolves; Kevin Garnett a potential buyer
Vikings’ rookies and quarterbacks set to report to training camp on Thursday
Why the Twins need Byron Buxton back sooner than Miguel Sano
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Twins and Vikings’ confidences, concerns and curiosities; Old Tweets Exposed
Next Story
Unchained with Reusse: It’s better than expected