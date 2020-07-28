Wise decision: Vikings’ Dalvin Cook arrives on time for start of training camp

Dalvin Cook might not be happy with his contract, but he’s not about to cost himself a potentially lucrative payday after this season. The running back took a step to make sure he will get paid on Tuesday when he reportedly arrived for the start of Vikings’ training camp in Eagan.

Vikings reporting/testing window for veterans is 10-1 today. I’m told Dalvin Cook showed up earlier to get his first COVID-19 test, thus meaning he reported on time. Players will have begin virtual meetings this afternoon. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 28, 2020

Cook stopped participating in the Vikings’ virtual offseason program in early June in hopes of getting a new multiyear contract to replace the last season of his rookie deal. Cook is due to make a base salary of $1.3 million this season, putting him well below what he should be making.

The issue is that if Cook did not show up for the start of camp on Tuesday, the NFL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement stated that he would lose out on an accrued season and, thus, would become a restricted free agent after 2020, instead of an unrestricted free agent. That would have made it easy for the Vikings to retain him with another below-market value contract.

Cook must remain in training camp in order to get an accrued season. Clearly, he is hoping to become the latest Vikings player to receive a new contract early in training camp as the end of his rookie deal nears. Minnesota has been good about rewarding its draft picks who have made an impact, but with the salary cap going down next season because of COVID-19 it’s unclear if Cook will get a new deal.