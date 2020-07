Mackey & Judd open the show praising Declan for finally getting his first ‘good question’ point from a national guest; (07:00) Twins clear Byron Buxton with no structural damage to his foot and is day-to-day; (16:00) Why slow-pitch softball is the bane of our existence; (33:02) Write That Down!; (01:02:56) Wrap with Reusse!