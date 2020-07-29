Podcast

Write That Down, Breaking down the Twins game like a football game and 5 Vikings defensive topics!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 29, 2020 12:02 pm
  • Mackey & Judd open with the Twins’ beating the Cardinals in the team’s home opener.
  • (30:30) Write That Down!
  • (52:45) Judd’s 5 Vikings defensive topics that need to be answered in training camp.
  • (01:10:00) Wrap with Reusse.

