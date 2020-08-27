Podcast

Previous Story How the Wild should address their goaltending issues

A scoop with Doogie on Twins trade deadline and why NBA players are protesting

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets August 27, 2020 11:53 am
  • Mackey & Judd open the show with the NBA and other leagues protesting to play in response to the killing of Jacob Blake.
  • (27:30) Breaking down the Twins series loss to the Indians.
  • (38:58) A Scoop with Doogie!

Topics:
Gophers Mackey & Judd Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest Mackey & Judd Stories

Podcast

Previous Story How the Wild should address their goaltending issues